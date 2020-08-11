The Walking Dead Boss May’ve Just Teased A Big Character Death

Someone’s bound to die in The Walking Dead‘s delayed season 10 finale. Firstly, that’s what this show tends to do to end the run with a bang and also, it’s titled “A Certain Doom.” So, it’s unlikely that it’s going to fade out on everyone having a picnic. But who could the unlucky survivor be? Well, that’s difficult to say given that the penultimate episode left practically everyone in dire straights, surrounded by Beta’s walker army, but maybe something’s been let slip that tells us their identity.

During the TWD virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home, chief content officer Scott M. Gimple was asked how the children are going to fare in the finale. The EP assured fans that Judith and RJ are going to be OK, but he indicated that we should be more worried about the person who’s meant to be taking care of them.

“Judith is taking care of herself fine, even taking care of RJ. Anybody who gets in that [guardian] position with Judith winds up going,” Gimple said. “I’m just saying, I’m not as worried about RJ and Judith as the person taking care of them.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale First Look Photos Released 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And who’s taking care of them? Well, in the finale’s opening minutes, as released during Comic-Con, we see Father Gabriel comforting a worried RJ and Gracie with his talk of all of the different groups coming together to form a fist to beat the Whisperers with. Having him be the one to deliver this uplifting speech to kick off the finale is pretty damning, when you think about it. Plus, according to how things go in the comics, Gabriel’s on borrowed time, anyway.

On the page, Gabriel panics and slips from his vantage point on the watchtower when the Whisperers attack Alexandria, leaving himself dangling helplessly as Beta guts him and leaves him to be feasted on by the walkers. So, it could be fitting for his TV death to see him perish in the medical tower instead of the watchtower.

It seems like Gabriel’s days are numbered, then, but we’ll find out for sure whose doom is certain when The Walking Dead 10×16 airs on AMC on Sunday, October 4th.