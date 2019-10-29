The Walking Dead May Bring Maggie Back A Lot Sooner Than Expected

We haven’t seen the last of Maggie Greene Rhee – not by a long shot.

With The Walking Dead season 10 already underway, AMC viewers have been left to ponder over the future of Lauren Cohan’s fan-favorite. It was really a question of ‘when’, rather than ‘if’, Cohan’s character would return, and as part of Entertainment Weekly’s Walking Dead preview, showrunner Angela Kang hinted that Maggie’s return may happen a lot sooner than we initially expected.

Kang naturally refrained from divulging too much, too soon, but she did at least confirm that The Walking Dead season 10 would bring back Lauren Cohan’s character.

We may see her at some other point this season but I don’t want to say too much about anything. We’ve been saying for a while that the goal was always to figure out when we can continue her story, and there were a lot of logistics that need to be worked out. Maybe it felt like to fans nothing was happening and it was all lies. But behind the scenes, there have been conversations all along, and so I could not personally be more excited that it all is finally worked out. It’s going to be some fun stuff.

The exact circumstances surrounding Maggie’s return are still shrouded in mystery. Truth be told, we haven’t glimpsed Lauren Cohan’s survivor since the first five episodes of season 9, after which she departed for pastures new – namely ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

There’s also the small matter of The Walking Dead‘s six-year time jump, so it’s fair to say that there are still many questions to answer regarding the whereabouts of Maggie. Last we checked, she had left the Hilltop to join Georgie on his mission to foster communities in this apocalyptic wasteland, and hasn’t been seen since…

Thankfully, season 10 looks set to deliver the answers fans so crave. AMC’s The Walking Dead continues this Sunday, November 3rd, with “What It Always Is.” You won’t want to miss this one.