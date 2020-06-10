The Walking Dead Fan Spots CRM Easter Egg We All Missed

The Walking Dead has been playing the long game with the CRM, the mysterious organization that Jadis/Anne was revealed to work for when she snatched Rick Grimes away in her helicopter. Back in season 8, we got our first glimpse at one of their choppers, which we assumed at the time was a production blunder. The CRM’s three-rings logo has also become a familiar sight in the TWD universe, particularly over on Fear the Walking Dead. But there’s an even earlier possible easter egg to the group that we’ve never noticed before.

Reddit user u/stayhomewalker shared an intriguing screenshot on the r/thewalkingdead subreddit from season 7’s eleventh episode “Hostiles and Calamities.” Here, Dwight discovers his wife Sherry has fled Alexandria, leaving their wedding rings behind in a cigarette box. When he holds the bands in his hand, they look a lot like the CRM’s logo. This could be a coincidence, but the way the show has encouraged us to look for these easter eggs suggests it was a deliberate nod.

See for yourself below:

Fans in the replies to this post are keen to point out that Sherry is due to return in Fear season 6, so it’s possible this easter egg is telling us that she’s gotten involved with the CRM since she left her husband. That sounds feasible, seeing as the presence of the CRM is definitely coming to the fore across the board right about now. The upcoming second spinoff Walking Dead: World Beyond, for instance, will heavily feature the organization, while promotion for the show has told us that CRM stands for Civic Republic Military.

TWD chief creative officer Scott Gimple has previously revealed that the three rings represent three different civilizations who are somehow connected, but that’s all he’s telling us for now. We’ll presumably find out the whole truth when those Andrew Lincoln movies finally hit theaters, though.

In the meantime, we’re still waiting for The Walking Dead season 10 finale to arrive on AMC.