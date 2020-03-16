The Walking Dead Fans Are In Shock Over Last Night’s Major Death
Last night’s episode of The Walking Dead season 10 was a pretty bloodthirsty affair. As the Whisperers launched their attack on Hilltop, three main characters met their fates. One of them, though, was definitely not part of the villains’ plan. Spoilers incoming: Whisperer queen Alpha finally got her comeuppance as Negan turned the tables and killed her.
Episode 10×12 “Walk With Us” ended with Negan leading Alpha into the woods where he told her he had her errant daughter Lydia locked in a shed. However, when she opened the door, it was empty. Alpha realized his deception, but it was too late – the former Savior leader slit her throat. He then decapitated her and deliver her head to Carol, who it turned out is the one who broke him out of jail in the first place. They were working together all along.
The death is a close adaptation of Alpha’s defeat in the comics and fans have been blown away by it. Not in the usual “saddened by the loss of a major character” way, though, but more in a “Yes! She’s finally dead!” sense.
Ding-dong, the Alphas dead! Which old Alpha? The wicked Alphas!
Ding-dong, the wicked Alphas is deaddddd 😫🎤🎵🎶… #TheWalkingDead #TWD #FreshBuzz pic.twitter.com/IZ1L4sWWb9
— Ben Dover (@WhatchamacallJO) March 16, 2020
Murdering Alpha has given Negan a lot of extra brownie points.
YAAAAAS NEGAN U GO BOY. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/M9P1daYCyd
— kel. (@kelgrohs) March 16, 2020
Killing Glenn and Abraham? Pfft, all is forgiven, my friend.
Okay Negan I officially forgive you #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LXfStXQ9is
— 𝓨𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓪 ☆ (@sierraplz) March 16, 2020
Is it time to officially count Negan as one of the good guys?
NEGAN IS BACK! 🔥🔥 Can we all officially welcome #Negan into Team Family? #TheWalkingDead #TWD #Negan #Redemption pic.twitter.com/vTwvLxlJm5
— Estevan Casas 💜💛 (@EstevanC530) March 16, 2020
Carol once again proved she’s not to be underestimated.
Y’all didn’t listen to her 🤪🤪😌#TeamCarol #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PBM1kg7aVt
— Kevin Rodriguez (@Kevin45_R) March 16, 2020
OMG Carol, what are you like!
Carol you little devil you! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/DxA0eZ0qgp
— Concerned Citizen 🧢 (@FierceGenXer) March 16, 2020
The partnership we were not expecting.
@TheWalkingDead #TheWalkingDead Hell yeah. Negan and Carol double cross! Long game! pic.twitter.com/J3tOxOolzh
— Tricia's Dishes (@TriciasDishes) March 16, 2020
All in all, this episode really went down well with fans, with many calling it the best hour of TWD in a long while.
Best episode of #TheWalkingDead I’ve seen in years. pic.twitter.com/T4pl3VDBBP
— 🖤𝑀🖤 (@Mrs_Walker1025) March 16, 2020
Presumably, the rest of season 10 will explore Beta unleashing his revenge for Alpha’s death, as well as touching on the question of whether Negan can truly be trusted now. See how things develop next when The Walking Dead continues this Sunday on AMC.
