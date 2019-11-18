The Walking Dead Fans Are Not Happy About [SPOILERS] Death

In yesterday’s episode of The Walking Dead season 10, the penultimate installment of this half of the run, yet another popular character met a tragic end. Yes, Alexandrian doctor Siddiq was murdered in a shocking twist by Dante, who it turned out was a Whisperer mole. The character had been with the show since the beginning of season 8 and it seems that fans were not ready to see him go so soon.

For one, they weren’t expecting it as some of them had got the wrong end of the stick.

When you were sure Siddiq betrayed Alexandria and turns out Dante was the traitor #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HqYtD2nUI3 — Willian 🇩🇪 (@ricnowitzki) November 18, 2019

Dante may now be public enemy number one in the TWD fandom.

Seriously, how dare they kill Siddiq?

Me trying to cope with not seeing Siddiq on TWD anymore #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PNRoiFvBCr — Haileyy (@HaileyyMarilyn) November 18, 2019

Other fans are just not accepting this development. It looks like we might have another Carl situation on our hands here.

I do not accept this ending #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FrZh5tG4Ad — Qween LaTweetYa (@QweenLatweetYa) November 18, 2019

AMC Releases First Look Images For Upcoming Third Walking Dead Series 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Speaking of, there may be a surprising reunion in the afterlife after this…

carl when he sees siddiq stroll through heaven’s gates pic.twitter.com/Y0b27xgffN — nicole rhee (@twdhenry) November 18, 2019

Oh, and we need to see Michonne’s reaction to Siddiq’s sad demise.

if we don't see michonne's reaction to siddiq's death, im really gonna be fucking pressed pic.twitter.com/G2o4V4Vyts — danii 💋 (@michonnesokoye) November 18, 2019

Given Siddiq’s increased role this season, some were really not happy with how things turned out.

You give Siddiq somewhat of a lead this season just to kill him off 🥴😩 Seriously? @TheWalkingDead I do not accept his death, wake him up! 😩 pic.twitter.com/GW4IVKbVSZ — Ciera Nicole 🇯🇲 (@_winged_maat) November 18, 2019

They couldn’t have chosen anyone else as Dante’s victim?

I’m so upset! Siddiq did not deserve to die like that. There are so many other disposable characters, this just isn’t right 😡😞R.I.P Siddiq 😭 #TWD pic.twitter.com/9XZRzH7k9m — Ashley 💤 (@MsAJButtercluck) November 18, 2019

All in all, Siddiq’s been a great character over the past two and a half seasons and clearly fans will miss him. Thanks to actor Avi Nash for his great performance on the show.

I loved Siddiq as soon as we first saw him get time in season 8. Losing him after all this time with him on the show is going to be pretty hard to cope with honestly…. he was such a good character 🙁 RIP💔 pic.twitter.com/b1SDgFM0MP — owen (@fitzssimmonss) November 18, 2019

The reason why Siddiq’s fate came as a massive shock is because it’s a totally original twist for the TV series. Siddiq actually managed to last until the end of the comic books. As did Dante, who was never revealed as a bad guy in the source material. Now, though, we’re hoping he meets his comeuppance very soon.

Be sure to catch The Walking Dead‘s midseason finale, episode 10×08 “The World Before,” when it airs on AMC this Sunday, November 24th.