Walking Dead Fans Have Voted For Their Favorite Episodes To Air In AMC’s New Marathon

Before the long-awaited season 10 finale airs on October 4th, AMC is delivering a marathon of six of the most-loved episodes in The Walking Dead history. Last week, the TWD Twitter account launched a series of polls in which fans could vote for their favorite outings from various eras of the show. Now, the results are in and we know which six classics will be reanimated on the eve of the series’ return for the special Night of the Walking Dead marathon.

Interestingly, in each case there was an overwhelming favorite that snagged a majority of the votes. For starters, viewers went for the very first episode of the show, 1×01 “Days Gone Bye,” which is the perfect way to kick off the marathon.

Out of seasons 3 and 4, the winner was “Too Far Gone,” the season 4 midseason finale which saw the Governor attack the prison and kill a beloved character in the process. Fun fact: this is actually the highest-rated episode of TWD on IMDb.

Season 5 opener “No Sanctuary” won the third poll, coming out with 50% of the vote. This episode is still the most-watched installment in the show’s history, too.

Season 6’s midseason premiere, “No Way Out,” emerged on top next, to be crowned the most popular episode of the “Alexandria Arrival” era of TWD.

Another episode that had to make the cut as it’s so significant won the fifth poll – season 7’s premiere, the gruesome and devastating “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.”

Last but not least, Andrew Lincoln’s final episode, “What Comes After” was chosen from the most recent couple of seasons.

The night after Night of the Walking Dead, the TWD universe will return for new episodes following a long drought. The finale, “A Certain Doom,” will air alongside the season premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. From October 11th, Fear the Walking Dead season 6 will also unfold. The two spinoffs will then air together until Fear reaches its midseason finale on November 29th and WB concludes its debut run on December 6th.