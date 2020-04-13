The Walking Dead Offers Spoiler-Free Hints About Season 10 Finale

As originally planned, we would have got to see The Walking Dead season 10 finale last night. Unfortunately, however, the episode has been indefinitely delayed due to post-production work being held up by the current lockdown. So, while we wait for it to air, we’ll have to make do with these intriguing teases offered by the TWD Twitter account in response to fans’ questions.

A few days ago, the account offered up 10 spoiler-free hints at what’s to come in episode 10×16 “A Certain Doom.” No words were used in their responses and instead we got only single emojis which we’re left to interpret the meaning of. See what you make of the following teases…

First off, one fan asked whether the mysterious new character, the masked man, is an ally of Maggie’s, drawing a link between both of them appearing in the finale.

👀 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

It looks like we can expect some emotional stuff from Carol in the finale, which is pretty worrying.

😢 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

And some shocks to come from Negan, too.

😲 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Expect some cool things from Aaron.

💯 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Be prepared for some comic-accurate moments.

👍🏽 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

A “no comment” on a Negan vs. Beta fight.

☕️ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

First Look Images At The Walking Dead Season 10's (Kind Of) Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fingers crossed this means there’s a touching Grimes children reunion coming.

💕 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Will the “helicopter community” – the Civic Republic Military – be in the finale?

🙅🏻‍♀️ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Time will tell whether Connie finally comes back.

⏲ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Last but not least, there’s one thing the account outright confirmed. And that’s that there will definitely be deaths in the finale. That’s kind of a big reveal, but then again, the episode’s title is “A Certain Doom” not “A Certain Picnic.”

👍🏽 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Of course, the episode gets its name from the comic book volume that features the final attack of the Whisperers, resulting in the death of Andrea as she selflessly rescues Eugene. Fans are fully expecting another character to fill that role in the TV show, but who will it be? We’ll just have to be patient and wait until The Walking Dead eventually returns to our screens to find out.