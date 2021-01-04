AMC Reportedly Developing LGBT-Led Walking Dead Spinoff

The Walking Dead flagship series may be winding down, but AMC is roaring ahead with plans to expand the post-apocalyptic franchise in countless other directions. Each upcoming project appears to be aiming to find a new angle and a fresh way to approach the TWD universe that’s a bit different from what we’ve seen before. Case in point: The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which has a young adult focus.

This line of thinking may lead to something that many fans would love to see, as according to insider Daniel Richtman, AMC is developing a new spinoff series that’s described as “LGBT-led.” That’s all the info we have right now, as per Richtman’s Patreon page, but we can assume that this project will involve an LGBTQ+ protagonist or maybe an ensemble cast featuring many queer characters and actors.

This is encouraging news, too, as the TWD universe has a somewhat checkered history of LGBT representation. Season 9 caused a stir a couple of years ago as it killed off both Jesus (Tom Payne) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) in the space of a few episodes. Sure, we still have the likes of Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), but the series’ history of killing gay characters – both of Tara’s girlfriends died horrible deaths – has created a lot of backlash. A spinoff that puts them front and center would be a welcome development, then.

The Walking Dead Officially Announces Production Restart With Set Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that this is all we know about it, it seems this production may be in the very early stages right now, which makes sense with everything else AMC has already got on the docket to keep themselves busy. There are those Andrew Lincoln movies, the Daryl and Carol show, Tales of the Walking Dead and obviously, TWD season 11, Fear season 7 and World Beyond season 2.

Before all that, however, The Walking Dead returns to AMC for six new episodes on Sunday, February 28th.