The Walking Dead Reportedly Only Has Two More Seasons Left

The Walking Dead has been past its heyday for a good few years now, let’s face it, but AMC has always supported the post-apocalyptic drama, even in the face of ever-decreasing ratings. With Robert Kirkman finally bringing the comic book series to a close last year, however, there’s surely only so long the TV show can go on for before it runs out of source material to mine. And while it seems there’s no need to worry about its future just yet, it looks like the end is definitely in sight.

Last November, We Got This Covered reported on some intel we’d received from our sources – the same ones who told us that a new Scream movie is in the works and Han would return in Fast & Furious 9, both of which are now confirmed – which said that AMC was planning on bringing TWD – the parent series, not the whole franchise – to a close after season 12. We’ve now received an update on the story, with it confirmed to us once again that this remains the network’s intention.

In our original report, we noted that this was not a concrete decision just yet, but was something they were internally discussing. Presumably, this is still the case, but it seems like they’re holding on to the idea even if they haven’t made it official. Given that season 11 was confirmed last fall, we may even get an announcement about it later this year, when season 12 is commissioned.

Interestingly, all the way back in 2014, producer David Alpert revealed there were plans up until season 12, so the concept of the show calling it a day at that point may have been in the works for a long time. Season 12 as the last also fits with the amount of comics left to adapt. There’s four volumes’ worth of material still to tackle, so a couple a season sounds about right.

Staying closer to home, though, and we know that The Walking Dead has three episodes left to go of season 10. Two will air over the next couple of weekends, but the finale has been held off indefinitely due to the current pandemic.