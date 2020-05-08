The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale May Not Air Until The Fall

One of the most frustrating TV delays that came about because of the COVID-19 pandemic is the hold-up with the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. AMC was able to bring us all but the last episode the latest run before the global lockdown prevented post-production work from being finished on the finale. And as of yet, we’ve still no idea when we may see it.

What’s particularly worrying, though, is that it might not be until the fall that fans get to see how things will be resolved for their beloved survivors. At least, that’s according to ComicBook.com, who put forth an interesting case for why AMC may hold off on airing the episode until later this year.

As they explain below, important installments of The Walking Dead often act as leads-ins for other shows on the network, and it might make sense to air the finale ahead of the premiere of AMC’s new spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which arrives this fall.

As its marquee franchise, major episodes of The Walking Dead often act as lead-ins for other AMC programming: the sixth season premiere of the since-cancelled Comic Book Men aired behind the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere in 2016, and more recently, the fifth season premiere of Better Call Saul trailed the zombie drama’s mid-season 10 premiere when it returned from winter hiatus in late February. In 2018, as part of the Survival Sunday event, the first-ever crossover between The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, the Season 8 finale of the mothership was immediately followed by the premiere episode of Fear Season 4. While the Season 10 finale and the World Beyond series premiere are not connected in the way the Survival Sunday episodes were linked — by sending Morgan Jones (Lennie James) directly from one series into the other — AMC is likely to remain committed to bundling World Beyond with its biggest ratings performer by having both episodes premiere on the same night.

Of course, that’d be a pretty big blow for fans, who are still on the edge of their seats after the last episode, “The Tower,” ended on a big cliffhanger. Not only that, but Lauren Cohan is set to return to the show as Maggie, and folks have been beyond excited to see her back on their screens in the world of The Walking Dead. So, to have to now wait even longer for that moment will no doubt be pretty tough.

Unfortunately, though, these circumstances are beyond any of our control and there’s simply no way that AMC can know when the world will get back to normal and they’ll be able to complete the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. We’ll just keep hoping that it’s with us this summer, if not sooner.