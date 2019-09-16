The Walking Dead Season 10 Posters Tease The Fight To Come

The Walking Dead is back in just a matter of weeks for its tenth season, and these new character posters tease the fight that’s to come in the milestone run of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama. Following the same design as the first teaser poster we got last month, the seven one-sheets highlight the major players of this season, with each of them depicted taking arms.

These posters are comprised of longtime leads Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), heroic pre-teen Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), former villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the heads of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Check them out in the gallery below:

We recently got the episode titles and synopses for the first half of season 10 as well, giving us a feel for where things will be heading over the first few weeks. The general thread seems to be as the communities attempt to mobilize against the Whisperers, fear will create dissent in the ranks which may threaten their way of life from within. From what we know so far, episode 2 will reveal the origin of Alpha and Beta’s relationship and episode 5, meanwhile, will feature Negan being idolized by someone in Alexandria. Judith, perhaps?

As fans will know, this will be Gurira’s last year as a TWD regular. That said, she’s expected to stick around for much of the season. Showrunner Angela Kang has promised a “meaty” role Michonne in season 10 but we don’t know what that involves yet, as her name didn’t come up in any of the synopses. Her exit’s expected to be open-ended though, as it’s rumored Gurira will return in Andrew Lincoln’s spinoff movies.

The Walking Dead 10×01 “Lines We Cross” airs on AMC on Sunday, October 6th.