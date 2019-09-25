The Walking Dead Season 10 Clip Teases The Big Premiere

The Walking Dead season 10 is slowly creeping and moaning ever closer and, with just a couple of weeks to go, AMC has now released this new sneak peek that takes the form of a 60-second clip from the first episode, titled “Lines We Cross.”

The clip sees Michonne and a band of survivors on the lookout for Whisperers. The Alexandrian leader goes off in one direction with Aaron and the conflicted character takes the time to air some worries he has that they’re not actually the good guys. “I think about it a lot,” Aaron admits. “We’re the villains of someone else’s story. A threat to their survival so dangerous they threaten to wipe us out. Makes you wonder sometimes.”

Michonne isn’t swayed, dropping an F-bomb in the process. Aaron says he wasn’t just talking about the Whisperers though, hinting that he’s feeling sympathy for the walkers, too.

The first reactions to the season opener came in earlier this week, and they’re full of praise, promising a very strong start to a milestone year for the show. Seasons 7 and 8 suffered from some negative reactions from fans and, though ratings aren’t what they used to be, season 9 picked up a lot in terms of critical and audience appreciation. Thankfully, it looks like this will continue in season 10.

For more, check out the synopsis for the opener below:

“The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.”

As we already know, season 10 will feature the exit of Danai Gurira as Michonne, though likely in the second half of the run. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has promised an increased role for Negan as well, while showrunner Angela Kang has teased a “big storyline” for Carol and Daryl.

Be sure to catch The Walking Dead 10×01 “Lines We Cross” on Sunday, October 6th on AMC. Or, get it a week earlier if you subscribe to AMC Premiere.