The Walking Dead EP Teases Big Storyline For Daryl And Carol In Season 10

The Walking Dead fans have been waiting to see Daryl and Carol become an item for years now, and their hopes were rekindled back in season 9 when Carol broke up with Ezekiel. But could season 10 be the one to make “Caryl” official? We don’t have confirmation on that just yet, but showrunner Angela Kang has promised a big storyline for the pair this year and has described them using terms that’ll get folks talking.

Kang revealed to TV Line that the conflict with the Whisperers in season 10 will really be viewed through Daryl and Carol’s eyes as they go about fighting their enemies in their own ways.

“We’ll see a lot of the Whisperers conflict through the eyes of these two as they are at times on parallel tracks, at times on divergent tracks.”

Though it’s maybe not something they can admit, the EP still believes “they’re best friends.” In fact, she thinks they’re even more than that. Kang continued by saying that, whether a romance is on the cards for the pair or not, the duo are still soulmates.

“I think they are soulmates, whether or not their relationship ever goes into romantic territory. They are tied to each other in this world and have been through so much together. They love each other, and they trust each other. They care what happens to the other. And yet that can be very complicated when there’s so much trauma and this bigger thing that’s taking over the communities.”

All things considered, this is definitely shaping up to be a good year for Caryl fans. Kang’s previously teased that there’ll be love on the horizon for Daryl in season 10, though she didn’t confirm whether it’ll be with Carol. On the other hand, Melissa McBride says that her relationship with Ezekiel might not be completely over yet, so best not get our hopes up. Either way, there’s definitely some interesting stuff to come for both characters.

The Walking Dead 10×01 “Lines We Cross” airs on Sunday, October 6th on AMC. Or, you can catch it a week earlier if you subscribe to AMC Premiere.