The Walking Dead Season 10B TV Spot May Tease Maggie’s Return

A new TV spot for The Walking Dead season 10B features an easily-missed connection to Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee. The character has been absent from the series since halfway through season 9, with Maggie explained as having gone with her son to aid Georgie in setting up a new community someplace far away. The real-life reason for her exit though was so that Cohan could star in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. With that cancelled after one season, however, it was announced last year that the actress will return as a regular for season 11.

Not only that, but it’s also known that Cohan is extremely likely to drop by in a guest role somewhere in these remaining episodes of season 10. This small nod to the former Hilltop leader could be teasing her reappearance, then.

In the TV spot below, one clip shows Carol standing in front of some portraits depicting Maggie’s late loved ones, her father Hershel and husband Glenn. These were painted by Anne AKA Jadis and were first seen on the show in the second episode of season 9.

Following Maggie moving away, Hilltop is led by a council, with Yumiko and Ezekiel effectively in leadership roles. It’s likely that Carol journeys to the colony, as we see in this footage, to talk with her former husband. Perhaps this will lead him to come clean about his thyroid cancer diagnosis that he’s been keeping quiet. This may occur in episode 11, too, which will see Hilltop coming under attack from the Whisperers.

And while Cohan’s returning to the cast, another long-running star is leaving in the form of Danai Gurira. A recent promo seemed to be hinting at a dark fate for Michonne, but there’s been talk that she could move over to Andrew Lincoln’s movies, so she may still make it out of season 10 alive.

In any case, we’ll find out more when The Walking Dead returns to AMC this Sunday, February 23rd.