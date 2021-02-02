AMC Debuts New Poster And Photos For The Walking Dead Season 10C

Thought you were going to have to wait to the very last day of the month for the return of The Walking Dead? Think again. The batch of six new episodes, that’ll count towards an extended season 10, will be premiering on AMC on Sunday, February 28th as planned, but they’ll be debuting on AMC+ a whole seven days beforehand. Expect the mini-season opener on the platform from February 21st.

What’s more, the following five episodes will then likewise be arriving on AMC+ before their cable airing, with subscribers able to catch them on the service three days earlier on Thursdays. Deadline revealed the news, along with a bunch of new stills and a fresh poster, which showcases the survivors who are still standing.

In the poster seen in the first slide in the gallery below, we’ve got Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lazaro).

Season 10C will check in on our heroes in the wake of the Whisperers’ defeat, as they come to terms with the destruction Alpha and her zealots left in their wake. As per a new synopsis shared by Deadline: “The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, the survivors attempt to persevere.”

The opener, “Home Sweet Home,” touches base following Maggie’s return in the last episode. Other installments, meanwhile, will check in on Eugene and co. as they’re arrested by the Commonwealth and see Daryl and Carol undertake an important mission. And then we’ve got the season finale, “Here’s Negan,” which will reveal all about the former villain’s origins at last, featuring Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton Morgan as Negan’s late spouse Lucille (seen in the gallery above).

Get ready for The Walking Dead to return sooner than you thought later this month.