The Walking Dead Reveals First Look At Maggie And Glenn’s Son In Season 10

This weekend, AMC released a new in-production trailer which teased the return of The Walking Dead in early 2021. The promo was our first proper look at season 10C, revealing new additions to the cast that we can’t wait to meet. Namely, mysterious grizzled survivor Mays (Terminator 2 icon Robert Patrick), Negan’s late wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari). Another reveal that’s easy to overlook, though, is the first appearance of the aged-up Hershel, Maggie and Glenn’s son.

In one clip, the now eight-year-old kid is seen striding along in between his mom (Lauren Cohan) and uncle Daryl (Norman Reedus). In a nod to his late father, he’s also wearing a similar baseball cap to the one Glenn wore back in seasons 1 and 2.

We’ve yet to learn who this child actor is, but he’s the third performer to bring Hershel Rhee to life. The boy first appeared in a dream sequence in the season 8 premiere, as played by now showrunner Angela Kang’s young son. Hershel was then seen at around a year old in the next run (portrayed by Peyton Lockbridge), prior to Maggie leaving Hilltop during the six-year time jump.

Of course, Lauren Cohan’s character returned home in the season 10 finale in order to help her friends fight the Whisperers and fans are excited to see how she reacts to her husband’s killer Negan now being free and working with the good guys. It’ll be interesting to find out how young Hershel reacts to this, too. After all, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has suggested he may form a bond with the kid, similar to his connections with Judith and Carl.

The Walking Dead has now finished filming its next six episodes, which will premiere on AMC on Sunday, February 28th, 2021.