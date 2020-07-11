The Walking Dead EP Teases What To Expect From Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead fans have been waiting a long time now for the season 10 finale. It was supposed to drop back in April, but the pandemic forced AMC to pull it from schedules due to post-production work being interrupted. Three months later and we’ve still yet to get a new air date for it, even if AMC has one behind the scenes. In lieu of that, then, at least showrunner Angela Kang has offered up some fresh teases at what we can expect from the episode, titled “A Certain Doom.”

Kang was a guest on the latest episode of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s virtual talk show Friday Night In With The Morgans. In an outtake from the show, shared by Entertainment Weekly, the EP talked about where things are at on TWD. First off, she recapped where we left things in the penultimate installment, “The Tower.”

“Obviously we’ve got this new power group of four, with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko, that is off on the road, and so we are going to see some interesting turns in that,” Kang said. “And then the big story that we have been following all season with the Whisperers. Now that Alpha is gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role — with his kinda half-Alpha and Beta face — we’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers.”

Kang then promised that many characters will get their fair share of screentime in the finale, singling out Negan, Carol, Gabriel, Daryl and Maggie – who we know is coming back in this episode, after leaving in early season 9, thanks to a sneak peek trailer.

“There’s some pretty cool things going on with Negan,” Kang continued. “We’ve got Carol kind of in her quest for redemption, we’ve got some awesome stuff with Father Gabriel, we are waiting for the return of Maggie, Daryl has got some awesome business going on. You know, it’s the whole cast, everybody is so great.”

As Kang reminds us, Carol is currently trying to make up for letting her quest for revenge against Alpha lead her to be so reckless that it potentially cost the life of Connie, who was trapped in a cave and hasn’t returned since the midseason premiere. Meanwhile, Negan’s still trying prove his loyalty after killing Alpha on Carol’s orders. Elsewhere, Gabriel’s been appointed protector of the children and Daryl and Judith were patrolling the perimeter when Beta set his walker horde on the tower, trapping everyone else inside.

We’ll likely get an air date announcement for The Walking Dead season 10 finale at Comic-Con@Home later this month, so be sure to stay tuned.