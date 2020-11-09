The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Reveals Her Most Emotional Scene To Shoot

The Walking Dead often demands a lot of its cast, as the characters are frequently placed in terrifying or distressing situations, requiring the actors to go to some dark places. For Lauren Cohan, though, who’s played Maggie Rhee (nee Greene) on the show since season 2, there’s one challenge that stands above the rest as the most emotional scene she’s ever done.

Cohan was speaking to FOX TV UK when she revealed her toughest TWD moment. Fans won’t be surprised to know that the star went for Glenn’s brutal death at the hands of Negan in the infamous season 7 premiere. She explained that it was not just the hardest thing she’s done on the post-apocalyptic drama, but also the hardest thing she’s had to do in her entire career.

“As difficult as it is to pick any scene as the hardest or the most emotional for Maggie, or for Lauren on The Walking Dead, I would say it would be when Glenn was killed by Negan,” Cohan said. “On every level, on a physical and just a completely shackled, impossible circumstance, it was the hardest thing I think I’ve ever done as an actor.”

Of course, Cohan isn’t alone in singling out that episode, titled “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be,” as a particular challenge. Many of her co-stars have previously joined her in discussing how tough that one was to shoot. Fans have also found it difficult to watch as it’s just so depressing. Michael Cudlitz – who played the episode’s other victim, Abraham – even admitted this year that he thinks the gore and the dark tone went “too far.” Still, he’s said he’s pleased with his memorable exit.

Cohan will return as Maggie full-time, following her comeback in the season 10 finale after a year away, in the upcoming bonus episodes and The Walking Dead‘s the eleventh and final season. We’ll have to see if anything in the next 30 installments is even more of a challenge than the season 7 premiere, though.