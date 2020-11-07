Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Wife Breaks The Silence On Playing Negan’s Wife On The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead recently announced its first new castmember for its next batch of episodes. Hilarie Burton Morgan is guest starring in one out of the six upcoming instalments as Lucille, the late wife of Negan, opposite her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. This perfect bit of casting has excited the fans who’ve been waiting for the former villain’s backstory to finally unfold on screen for the past four seasons

Burton Morgan herself recently addressed the news of her joining the TWD universe on Twitter. In a retweet of the news, the actress responded: “Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with [Jeffrey Dean Morgan]. And I love the [The Walking Dead] family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo.” She then signed off with a hashtag that fans will appreciate. “#hereslucille”.

Negan’s origins were not explored in the mainline comic book series but in a spinoff miniseries penned by creator Robert Kirkman. Titled Here’s Negan – which Burton was referencing in her tweet – the comic revealed that Negan’s wife Lucille died of cancer just as the zombie outbreak was kicking off. Her death was a massive source of guilt for him as he had been having an affair prior to her diagnosis. As we know, he carried around the memory of her throughout his Savior days – literally, as he named his favorite weapon after his wife.

Production is underway right now on those bonus episodes of season 10 that will be coming to AMC in early 2021. These will act as a bridge between season 10 and the eleventh and final season will will arrive later next year. They will be anthology-like in style and have a smaller scale than usual, due to being made in line with COVID safety precautions. As revealed in a recent teaser promo, the first episode is titled “Home Sweet Home” and explores the aftermath of Maggie’s comeback in the season 10 finale.

While we wait for The Walking Dead to return, spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and Walking Dead: World Beyond air new episodes Sundays on AMC.