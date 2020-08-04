The Walking Dead Star Reveals If Daryl Would’ve Left With Michonne To Find Rick

Michonne was written out of The Walking Dead in the later episodes of season 10 as Danai Gurira’s character discovered proof that Rick Grimes was still alive. With her daughter Judith’s blessing, Michonne left behind her friends and family and their fight and set off to find her lost love. But would Daryl have made the same choice?

Judith kept the full facts from her “uncle” out of fear that he would leave her, too, only telling him the truth in the penultimate installment of the season. During the recent TWD virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home, star Norman Reedus gave a definitive answer on whether Judith’s worries were right or not, saying that he believes that, even if he was told what had happened sooner, Daryl wouldn’t have gone with Michonne.

“Not at that moment,” Reedus told host Chris Hardwick. “I feel like you have to take care of the kids, you have to take care of the rest of the group. I don’t think, if he followed Michonne at that moment… I think [the group] could have used his help. So no, not right then. And Michonne can take care of herself.”

New Walking Dead Posters Urge Viewers To Wear Masks 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I think most fans will agree that Reedus is right about his character here. As much as Daryl misses Rick and has always believed his friend was still alive, he wouldn’t run out on his other loved ones when they’re in need. It wasn’t easy decision for Michonne, either, and she only started on her quest when Judith told her that Alpha was no longer a threat.

We’re waiting to see where Michonne’s story will be continued, whether in the Rick movies themselves or perhaps a miniseries or another film. It’s possible that Gurira could return to the parent show, too, in time. And as for Daryl, his place is with his friends battling the Whisperers, and their war will come to a close in The Walking Dead season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” airing October 4th on AMC.