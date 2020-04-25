The Walking Dead Teases So Many Deaths In Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead season 10 finale is coming, eventually. The latest run of the post-apocalyptic drama came to a premature end earlier this month, thanks to the current lockdown preventing work from being completed on this year’s final episode. However, it’s still set to air at some point and fans are desperate to know what new horrors await the survivors in season 10’s concluding chapter.

Going by the episode’s ominous title, “A Certain Doom,” it sounds like a bunch of deaths are on the way. And sure enough, the official TWD Twitter account has teased that the body count will be high in the finale. Yesterday, the account offered to answer folks’ questions, with the responses coming in the form of GIFs. It didn’t take long before one fan asked “how many deaths” there will be in the episode. In the reply, Dwayne Johnson himself promised “so many people” will kick the bucket.

First of all, it’s important to note that these answers are kind of tongue-in-cheek. For instance, another tweet, when referencing Connie’s current disappearance, jokes that the character’s actually in space. Given that, we might not want to put too much stock in this response. However, it would make a lot of sense for there to be a whole heap of losses, seeing where we left the characters in the penultimate episode, “The Tower.”

Episode 15 ended with Beta sending his walker horde to surround the assembled communities in their safehouse, leaving them trapped. Promos have shown us that they come up with a risky plan to escape – by covering themselves in zombie guts – but some may well not make it out of this alive. What’s more, for those that do get out, there will no doubt be a big final battle with the Whisperers, so others could perish during that.

The eventual airing of The Walking Dead season 10 finale will bring a lot of excitement, then, but it also looks set to bring a lot of tears, too.