WandaVision Director Teases The Return Of Jimmy Woo’s Missing Person

It’s easy to forget given the events that transpired over the following eight episodes, but WandaVision never gave audiences a clear resolution on the plot device that brought FBI agent Jimmy Woo to WestView in the first place. Randall Park instantly became a fan favorite as soon as he performed a card trick in a nod to his involvement in the Ant-Man series, but he found himself so drawn into the events surrounding Wanda Maximoff that we never found out who he was there to collect.

Woo revealed in his first appearance on the show that he’d come to the town on the hunt for a missing person that he believed had fled from witness protection, although he also admitted to Monica Rambeau that everyone he’d spoken to had never even heard of the man in question. Naturally, this has led to speculation that Ralph Bohner is genuinely the X-Men’s Quicksilver in disguise, one who assumed a false identity and wound up being drawn into Agatha Harkness’ nefarious web.

The relatively rushed resolution of Pietro’s arc and big reveal that he was just a guy with a funny last name didn’t go down too well with some fans, and while there are no guarantees that it revolves around him, WandaVision director Matt Shakman confirmed in a new interview that we’ll eventually get the backstory behind Jimmy Woo’s missing person.

“In terms of nobody knowing that WestView exists, WestView does exist and that’s why Jimmy’s there. But the people in the environment have forgotten it because Wanda has made it so. She’s created a kind of black hole there so she can be uninterrupted and people won’t find their way in too much. In terms of the missing person, there’s an answer for that and, you know, hang in there. That’s a good question. That’s a good question that I will just leave a question.”

Agent Woo is expected to return to the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, while Peters has been rumored for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it definitely sounds as though this particular plot thread is going to be neatly tied up eventually even if the two never directly cross paths.