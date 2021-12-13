Though Marvel properties more typically fall into the realm of popcorn fodder and not necessarily for sweeping the awards season for their dramatic acting elements, this year is proving to be a notable exception now that both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have been nominated for Golden Globes for their respective roles in the acclaimed Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Olsen was named a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television and Bettany has been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor for the same category, the Golden Globes announced Monday.

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television nominees: Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision), Margaret Qualley (Maid), & Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 13, 2021

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television nominees:



Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan MacGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 13, 2021

The Disney Plus original series aired earlier this year and kicked off a deluge of other limited series on the streaming platform that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye.

However, WandaVision still stands out among its peers as perhaps the most inventive of them all due to its thought-provoking metaphysical themes, intriguing mystery, and its excellent use of mise-en-scène or the way the set design and filmic techniques of the show reflected the character’s state of mind.

The series centered around Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who is seemingly stuck in a classic black-and-white TV sitcom co-starring her partner, Bettany’s Vision. As the superhero pair raise a small family, the style of the show they are trapped in seems to jump another decade every couple of days. Behind the façade, however, is a damaged Scarlett Witch who must overcome her own trauma in order to break the spell she’s inadvertently cast on an entire town.

Though some die-hard WandaVision fans were furious over co-star Kathryn Hahn’s perceived snub for her role as surprise antagonist Agatha Harkness, many folks seemed generally thrilled that the show was getting so much recognition as is, not least of all for Olsen’s awe-inspiring performance.

Elizabeth Olsen has now scored Emmy, Golden Globe, Television Critics Association and Critics Choice Awards nominations (among others) for her performance as Wanda Maximoff in Wandavision.



Nothing but respect (and awe) for the Scarlet Witch! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/gArk9CMcae — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) December 13, 2021

Many on social media agreed, Olsen deserves a win for the role.

I mean, she's probbably not gonna win (she should but whatever 🙄) I'M PROUD OF WANDAVISION 🥺❤️ https://t.co/M7b5IeNiZy — 阿德里 🎄 (@AdrianaChenB) December 13, 2021

One fan summed it up nicely, that WandaVision just “feels so special” and Olsen getting nominated is “amazing.”

I’m sorry but wandavision feels so special to me and it always will, and elizabeth getting nominated for it is just so amazing 😭😭 I’m so happy about it ahdksjskjf she really gave it her all! — susanne (@simplymateriaI) December 13, 2021

Indeed, many were happy for both Olsen and Bettany getting recognition.