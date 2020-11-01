New WandaVision Leak May Confirm That [SPOILERS] Will Return

A new Funko POP! leak points to a surprising character making a comeback in WandaVision.

The upcoming Disney Plus TV show is set to blur the lines of reality in some major ways, as the plot will see Paul Bettany’s Vision somehow resurrected following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Not only that, but he and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be living in some strange sitcom-like world where anything can happen. Maybe even the resurrection of a long-dead hero.

A leaked description of an Emerald City Comic Con exclusive Funko POP! two-pack appears to reveal that none other than Wanda’s late brother Quicksilver will be back in the show. As shared by @SerlentPop on Instagram, who have proven reliable with Funko leaks in the past, the two-pack will feature a figure of Vision and one of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff. In response to a fan, the user warned that we shouldn’t take this as a fact just yet until Funko officially confirms the set, but it’s definitely an exciting possibility to consider.

Marvel Follows Up WandaVision Trailer With New Images 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this isn’t the first time there’s been chatter of Quicksilver returning to the MCU thanks to Scarlet Witch bringing him back. Curiously, though, there’s also a chance that another Quicksilver could appear in WV. Evan Peters was reported to have joined the cast earlier in the year, which left fans wondering whether he would be playing the X-Men universe version of the speedster. Remember, WV is going to closely tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so anything is possible.

Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, as we can’t say for sure whether we’ll be seeing one Quicksilver in the MCU let alone two. It’s probably more likely that Peters, if he is involved, is playing a different character. A return for Taylor-Johnson does feel possible, though, given how important Pietro is to Wanda and also to the wider Marvel mythology. After all, his one-off appearance is an anomaly in the franchise and needs to be corrected at some point. So, why not in WandaVision?