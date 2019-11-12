WandaVision Plot Leak Teases The Return Of An Old MCU Villain

New plot details for the upcoming WandaVision reveal the circumstances that enable Vision to come back and tease the return of many familiar faces from Marvel’s past.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision will finally get their reunion in the new miniseries currently in development for Disney Plus, which will be set after Avengers: Endgame. Up to this point, we’ve learned through reports that WandaVision will be heavily linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that the show will introduce us to Wanda’s son named Wiccan.

The new rumor, meanwhile, comes from a 4Chan user who claims to be working on the series, and his information actually corresponds with the details mentioned above. Before going any further though, note that these plot points contain spoilers for the upcoming show, so read at your own risk.

It’s confirmed that the series will indeed take place after the events of Endgame as a depressed and homeless Wanda Maximoff tries to adapt to the new world. But after a while, a mysterious woman named Agatha will offer a helping hand to Wanda by creating a pocket dimension where she can live out her happily ever after alongside Vision and her two newborn babies, named Wiccan and Speed.

Agatha will then appear in the pocket dimension to kill Wanda when the children grow older, which they do after merely a week has passed. At the same time, Darcy Lewis (from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Monica Rambeau (from Captain Marvel) will help an FBI agent look into a case about Agatha, which will lead them to Wanda’s pocket universe.

Allegedly, there will also be several important cameos during the six-episode miniseries, one of which involves the return of Ultron, voiced by James Spader, who will appear using archived footage from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) will also show up in the final episode, and the series evidently leads into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Other guest appearances include Dick Van Dyke and Carol Burnett who’ll appear as an elderly couple living next door to Wanda and Vision. Lashana Lynch will also reprise her role as an elderly Maria Rambeau (with CGI) and Kathryn Hahn will portray Agatha, the miniseries’ main antagonist.

With more than a year to go to the release of WandaVision on Disney’s streaming platform, fans should ultimately take these details with a grain of salt. Then again, many of these plot points had previously leaked, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the final story turned out somehow similar to what’s been reported here.