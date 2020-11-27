WandaVision Reportedly Features A Familiar X-Men Character

After spending almost her entire time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe being relegated to the background without having anything of great importance to do, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch could well end up as the single most integral character to Phase Four. Kevin Feige wouldn’t have called her the most powerful superhero in the franchise without having big plans in store, after all, and WandaVision might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Not only will the Disney Plus exclusive introduce the multiverse, but it’ll tie directly into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Olsen takes second billing behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, and much speculation has focused on her being ultimately revealed as the villain of the piece.

New WandaVision Images Tease The Classic Sitcom Influence 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Then there’s the X-Men connection to consider, with Marvel easily capable of retconning Wanda’s origin to tie her to Magneto as the MCU gears up to bring the merry band of mutants into the fray. Which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed long before it was confirmed – that Evan Peters’ mystery role in WandaVision will see him appear as Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men timeline.

As of yet, there’s no official word on who the actor is playing despite plenty of rumors making the rounds, but the fact that WandaVision is going all-in on alternate realities and the show has cast the person who portrayed Pietro Maximoff in another franchise is surely more than coincidental, and could serve to further hammer home how far-reaching the implications of the multiverse may be for the MCU timeline.