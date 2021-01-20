WandaVision Rumored To Introduce Doctor Strange 2’s Big Bad

We’ve known for the last eighteen months that the events of WandaVision would tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but based on nothing other than how completely bizarre and surreal the first two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first small screen exclusive turned out to be, trying to figure out exactly how it’s going to happen over the next seven weeks is close to impossible.

Other than the vague and all-encompassing multiverse being responsible for the connections between the two, there’s literally no way of predicting how things will play out just going by what we’ve seen so far. However, a new rumor is now claiming that WandaVision will introduce Mephisto into the MCU, who will then go on to act as the main villain of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel.

When Evan Peters first joined the critically acclaimed Disney Plus series, there was talk that he’d been cast in the role, but all of the focus seems to have shifted towards him playing Fox’s version of Quicksilver from the X-Men franchise instead, and we could be finding out the truth as soon as this week.

Admittedly, some of the speculation is very much on the tenuous side and requires a fairly large leap of both faith and logic, but WandaVision has turned out to be so delightfully weird over the first hour alone that nothing can be ruled out at this stage. Kevin Feige has been happy to confirm that the two projects are intrinsically tied together in the broadest of strokes, but offering any more information than that has never been his style, meaning that we’ll have to tune in every Friday to get the answers.