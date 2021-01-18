Fan Favorite X-Men Character Rumored For This Week’s WandaVision

After an eighteen-month drought of fresh content, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally back with WandaVision, and it’s returned better than ever judging by the critical reactions, with the franchise’s first stab at episodic television still the highest-rated project to ever hail from Marvel Studios on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, some fans weren’t entirely convinced by the bold visual and narrative methods employed by the first two episodes, which marked a radical departure from the 23 movies that turned the MCU into the biggest game in town. The creative freedom afforded by Disney Plus clearly hasn’t enamored everyone, then, with many people not quite sold on the premise, while others would much rather just see some straightforward superhero action.

WandaVision is certainly a very unusual TV show, and things could be about to get even stranger over the next couple of weeks. We’ve known for a long time that Evan Peters had joined the cast in a mystery role, which immediately set alarm bells ringing that he might turn up as Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men flicks, given that Marvel now own the rights to the characters and the series is all about introducing the multiverse.

And while it still remains to be seen who he’ll play, the latest report claims that Peters’ Pietro Maximoff will appear on the series as early as this week, which wouldn’t be a surprise seeing as he moves at roughly the same speed as WandaVision‘s plot, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch already heavily pregnant by the end of the second episode. That sort of major development coming out of nowhere signals that unexpected happenings will be par for the course on the MCU’s latest bizarre experiment, so we should all just get on board and roll with it. After all, Fox’s Quicksilver stopping by will probably be far from the most unusual thing to happen over the next several weeks.