WandaVision Showrunner Promises The Ending Will Be Worth The Wait

The unstoppable rise of the streaming service appears to have drastically reduced both the patience and attention span of many viewers, who have become so accustomed to the binge-watching format popularized by Netflix that some of them aren’t happy when they’re forced to wait seven days between each new episode.

Season 2 of Amazon’s The Boys was review bombed by disgruntled fans furious at the fact it would take six whole weeks for the story to play out, a far cry from the days when everyone huddled around the television once a week to catch up on their favorite shows, when you wouldn’t even risk going to the bathroom during a commercial break in fear of missing anything important.

WandaVision debuted in mid-January, only to find itself being labeled as boring in some circles given the slow-burning unraveling of the central mystery. That sort of talk has quietened down significantly as each new installment dominates both the online discourse and the cultural conversation, and the weekly model has already proved to be Disney Plus’ method of choice, one that saw The Mandalorian become the most-watched series on the planet.

In a new interview, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer promised that the ending will be well worth the wait. At this stage, you have to believe it looking at how the plot has been slowly escalating over the previous five episodes, and based on what we’ve seen so far, literally anything can happen over the next four weeks.

“You can come up with a cool concept, lots of people can come up with cool concepts. Sticking the landing is the thing that everything is judged on, how it ends up. I stand by where the show goes, and I’m very proud of my team and so impressed and in awe of all of the collaborators on this enormous show. And it’s my hope that the fanbase feels the same excitement and emotional response that we all had in making it.”

Just two weeks after WandaVision wraps up, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives to continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rapid expansion while Loki lands in May, and with a further three shows set for release before the end of 2021, the MCU is going to be a constant presence on TV all year long.