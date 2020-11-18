Paul Bettany Reveals NSFW Details About Vision’s Private Parts

Now that MCU fans have a premiere date for WandaVision to look forward to, they’re emphatically excited for the return of Paul Bettany’s Vision and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, this time in their very own series, no less.

It’s with good reason, too. After all, the COVID-19 restrictions have pretty much ruined Marvel Studios’ plans to properly embark on their much-anticipated Phase 4 films and TV shows. In a year with no MCU releases, which is unprecedented for the past decade, WandaVision looks to end the pandemic drought that fans have been suffering through when it arrives in early 2021.

Based on the footage we’ve seen thus far in teaser trailers, the story will be as surreal as it gets in Marvel’s fictional universe. Add that to the fact that we’re dealing with two of the most mysterious entities in the MCU, both created by the Infinity Stones, and you’ll realize why the implications of the narrative could be game-changing for the overarching story.

Speaking of strange creatures, fans have yet to fully understand how Vision functions or how real he is as an individual, but the show will undoubtedly tackle these questions as well. That hasn’t stopped actor Paul Bettany from spilling the beans on several important, albeit NSFW, facts about his character, though. In a recent chat with Comedy Central, the actor was asked if the series would feature any nudity, to which he replied: “No, there is no nudity, so to speak.”

But perhaps more importantly is whether Vision engages in sexual activity with his significant other at all. Here’s what the Master and Commander star had to say about this particular subject.

“Whether he does or doesn’t, Vision can change his density, so there’s that,” he revealed.

And as unnecessary as it might sound at first, the interviewer also asked if he could reveal the color of the hero’s genitalia. Bettany simply replied: “He’s purple.” I doubt that viewers will ever get to see that for themselves, though, in WandaVision, which premieres on January 15th on Disney+, or any other MCU production for that matter.