MCU Fans React To WandaVision Finally Being Given A Release Date

After months of speculation, Marvel Studios finally announced an official premiere date for the hotly anticipated WandaVision, with the caveat that the studio’s cinematic universe won’t be making the jump to the small screen until next year. Two weeks into January is a decent enough compromise all things considered, though, especially when fans have seen absolutely nothing from the superhero franchise since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released in July of last year.

Hopefully 2021 sees the industry return to something that much closer resembles normality, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a massive amount of content scheduled to make up for the fact that 2020 will be the first time since the shared mythology was launched that there’ve been no new additions to the ever-expanding canon.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that WandaVision isn’t arriving this year, though, especially when set photos revealed that shooting was still ongoing as recently as a few weeks ago. And while fans are thrilled that Disney Plus has finally committed to a launch date, there’s still a tinge of sadness that it won’t be for another two months, as you can see down below.

Finally!! A date for new Marvel! Ready for the #YearofNoNewMarvel to be over. A wee bit disappointed that I won't get this show for my birthday next month, but whatever, I'm happy. 😃😃😃 #WandaVision #Jan15th https://t.co/trvYhA3FpK — Mr. G (@gabearenot) November 12, 2020

OMG I can’t wait to see #WandaVision 😍🤩pic.twitter.com/6cC5Qaj4uW — Aggie🦁Nothing But My Feelings (@defendingbetty) November 12, 2020

entertainment weekly saying wandavision would for sure come out this year has been the biggest lie — shay ᱬ (@westerospanem) November 12, 2020

had this sign on my desk at the marvel offices for months and had to finally switch it up. see you january 15th!!! 🥰✨🥺📺 #wandavision pic.twitter.com/t1Vi0TbF5G — Faith D'Isa @ WandaVision 2021 📺✨ (@FaithNoMoar) November 12, 2020

Best news that I've heard ALL DAY #WandaVision will be streaming on @disneyplus on Jan 15. Its time to truly meet the Scarlet Witch ! @MarvelStudios — Avery Moore (@Americanlonerr) November 12, 2020

Kinda disappointed that Wandavision isn't being released in December, but I understand why – and looking forward to watching it in the new year. #WandaVision https://t.co/8pjbXsBcDx — Stephen J. Harrington (@sjh_films) November 12, 2020

Sad not to see it for 2020, but glad we finally have a confirmed date! @disneyplus #WandaVision https://t.co/A3DeZd0uMC — LodiX (@lodix1) November 12, 2020

I legit just put out a video expressing how happy I was about WANDAVISION not being delayed. pic.twitter.com/dZ2h4azqJp — COMIC CONCEPT (@comic_concept) November 12, 2020

The Mandalorian is arguably the only Disney Plus exclusive series that’s managed to capture the zeitgeist, and the Mouse House will be keenly aware that they need to bolster their roster of in-house content, especially with streaming set to become the studio’s major focus. Of course, having the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their back pockets provides the ideal method to generate buzz, and WandaVision will no doubt dominate both the platform and the conversation when it finally arrives on January 15th next year.