WandaVision Set Photos Reveal A New Look For Scarlet Witch

It may have leapfrogged The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to become the first step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto Disney Plus, yet it would appear that WandaVision still hasn’t finished shooting. Principal photography wrapped back in March before the Coronavirus pandemic forced the entire industry into shutdown, but any project of this size will always have additional filming built into the schedule.

The reality-bending series doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, but Marvel and Disney are determined that it arrives on our screens before the end of the year, even if the production is cutting it incredibly fine with cameras still rolling well into October. The latest batch of set photos reveal a couple of decidedly different looks for Wanda Maximoff, which you can check out below.

The costumes seem to make it clear that the footage in question will be part of the many realities that Wanda creates to shield herself from having to deal with Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, and while they arrive completely without context, based on the first trailer we already know that WandaVision is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the MCU before.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, but the promo spot did at least promise that things are about to get really weird, and with Spider-Man 3 now all but confirmed to incorporate the multiverse in some fashion following the additions of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast, the anticipation for WandaVision has only been raised now that we know the Disney Plus show will lay a huge part of the groundwork for the entirety of Phase Four.