WandaVision Star Teases Spinoff For Fan Favorite Characters

Given that the ninth episode of WandaVision was titled “The Series Finale”, we shouldn’t be expecting any more adventures in WestView to unfold on Disney Plus, even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first episodic project managed to land a whopping 23 Emmy nominations in among all the critical and audience acclaim.

That being said, many of the show’s major players will be sticking around the franchise for at least a little while yet. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Paul Bettany’s Vision and Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness are still out there somewhere, even if the former flew away as a new consciousness gaining sentience as the latter became a prisoner of her own mind.

One aspect of WandaVision that fans always loved to see was the dynamic between Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, with the returning Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thor stars generating a sparkling dynamic as they pieced together the mystery driving the narrative. In a new interview, Dennings acknowledged the popularity of the show, and even teased that a spinoff focusing on the odd couple duo isn’t out of the equation.

“At first, I just knew they wanted to bring Darcy back. When I heard it was for WandaVision, I was very intrigued. It’s such a unique project, I think the audience really appreciated the specialness of the show. It’s always up to the powers that be. I think they took notice of all the online comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!”

A lot of of MCU supporters would love to see a spinoff following Jimmy and Darcy traveling the country solving mysteries in something along the lines of a superhero X-Files, and the churn of Disney Plus content will have made Kevin Feige and his team open to more pitches and ideas than ever before. Procedurals remain one of the most popular and ubiquitous forms of episodic storytelling for a reason, and WandaVision could turn out to be the launchpad for even more adventures.