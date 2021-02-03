Elizabeth Olsen Teases Major WandaVision Cameo

Last week’s fourth episode of WandaVision finally pulled back the curtain just a little bit, to tie the bizarre sitcom-inspired adventures into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology without giving too many major details away. Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings’ Darcy have already captured the imagination of fans who want to see the dynamic duo get their own X-Files-style spinoff, while it’s starting to look as though Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch might be the villain of the piece after all.

The actress has been in incredible form so far, and is certainly shaping up to be right in the thick of the small screen awards race before we’ve even gotten halfway through the series, but the mid-season trailer teased that things could be heading towards more standard superhero territory based on the glimpses of effects-driven set-pieces in the promo.

Not only that, but in a recent interview, Olsen confirmed that WandaVision is going to feature at least one huge cameo that she’s surprised hasn’t been leaked yet, but based on the evidence, it would appear as though the conversation took place before a huge cameo did in fact get leaked. Yes, after much speculation, leaked footage showed Evan Peters reprising his role as Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men franchise, although that doesn’t make it any clearer as to how he fits into the narrative.

After all, if Wanda is capable of manipulating her reality to bring Vision back to life and create an entire fictional town for them to live in, then surely she’d be able to conjure a version of her brother that looked a whole lot more like Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Of course, trying to predict what’s going to happen next in WandaVision is impossible, but we should be getting some more answers and no doubt a whole lot more questions this Friday.