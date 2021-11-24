‘WandaVision’ trends hard after landing a Grammy nomination

Even though Hawkeye has literally just premiered on Disney Plus with a bumper two-episode debut, it isn’t the only one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s streaming exclusives that can be found dominating the online discourse.

Last night brought the news that WandaVision had landed a surprise Grammy nomination in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category thanks to “Agatha All Along”, the infuriatingly catchy ditty sung by Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness once she’s revealed as the show’s big bad.

That was all it took to have the reality-bending sitcom adventure trending on Twitter, and as you can see below, some fans are already crossing their fingers that WandaVision might go home with the victory to make up for leaving the Primetime Emmys empty-handed.

grammy nominated agatha all along trap remix remains unmatched #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/2hocLSjVRr — 🔮 (@wassupwanda) November 23, 2021

AGATHA ALL ALONG IS AN EMMY AND GRAMMY NOMINATED BOP #GRAMMYs #WANDAVISION pic.twitter.com/qZuk9oIKVE — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) November 23, 2021

There is No Stopping for #WandaVision

#AgathaAllAlong is nominated for #GRAMMYs in Best Song written for visual media Category. 🤞🏻



Congratulations to the whole team 👏🏻

pic.twitter.com/d50a13F1oK — Marvel Stans Telugu 🕷️ (@Marvel_Stans) November 23, 2021

#AgathaAllAlong is the first TV show song to earn a Best Visual Media #GRAMMYs nomination in the past 8 years 👏🏻👏🏻#WandaVision continues to Rule !! pic.twitter.com/iSFLpt0uRa — Marvel Stans Telugu 🕷️ (@Marvel_Stans) November 24, 2021

and #WandaVision was actually doubted before it was released! it's almost 1 year and still making noise. https://t.co/lA0S2ldeIq — 𝚜𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚞𝚜 (@chaosmagixx) November 24, 2021

Even though it first began rolling out back in January, WandaVision continues to have an impact on the fanbase and the MCU at large. The events that unfolded in WestView and the subsequent post-credits scenes are set to impact Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, Secret Invasion and Agatha: House of Harkness, which isn’t a bad return from nine episodes of television that dug deep into Scarlet Witch’s grief and trauma.