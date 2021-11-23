‘WandaVision’ lands a surprise Grammy nomination

Fans may have been upset that Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and most egregiously Kathryn Hahn, were all overlooked at the recent Primetime Emmy Awards, but it’s not as if WandaVision went home completely empty-handed.

Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series didn’t win any of the eight trophies it was nominated for at the main ceremony, but it did put in a strong showing at the Creative Arts Emmys which were held beforehand, where the reality-bending superhero show scooped three of the 15 gongs it was up for.

The small screen awards season might be over for another year, but WandaVision is still lurking in the background, having now been nominated for a Grammy. The infectious and far too catchy “Agatha All Along” has made the shortlist for Best Song Written For Visual Media, which will of course create one major question; can we get Hahn onstage to perform it live when the show happens in January of next year? Let’s hope so.

The star has been riding a wave of enthusiasm ever since she was first outed as Agatha Harkness, and the announcement of her own spinoff was the most-liked tweet of the entire Disney Plus Day presentation from Marvel Studios, proving that WandaVision is the gift that keeps on giving.