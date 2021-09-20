MCU Fans Furious After WandaVision Fails To Win A Primetime Emmy
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were waiting on tenterhooks last night throughout the Primetime Emmy Awards coverage, keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes that WandaVision would walk away with at least one prize, having been shortlisted in pretty much all of the major categories.
Instead, the franchise’s first Disney Plus exclusive walked away with absolutely nothing. Nada. Zero. Zilch. Kathryn Hahn was singled out as the most likely winner among the core creative team based on the competition everybody else was up against, but even Agatha Harkness couldn’t conjure herself a little gold statue to take home.
As you can see from the reactions below, social media blew up with MCU supporters losing their minds that WandaVision had gone into the night burdened with hope and expectation, only to leave empty-handed.
Some of the winners were more contentious than others, with wins for Ewan McGregor and Julianne Nicholson at the expense of Paul Bettany and Hahn particularly egregious, but for the most part the right people largely came out on top. Of course, when you’re dealing with the biggest brand on the planet with a vociferous army of loyal followers behind it, when things don’t go their way they’ll make it known louder than most. WandaVision was fantastic television without a doubt, it just clearly wasn’t Emmy-worthy.