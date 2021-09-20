MCU Fans Furious After WandaVision Fails To Win A Primetime Emmy

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were waiting on tenterhooks last night throughout the Primetime Emmy Awards coverage, keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes that WandaVision would walk away with at least one prize, having been shortlisted in pretty much all of the major categories.

Instead, the franchise’s first Disney Plus exclusive walked away with absolutely nothing. Nada. Zero. Zilch. Kathryn Hahn was singled out as the most likely winner among the core creative team based on the competition everybody else was up against, but even Agatha Harkness couldn’t conjure herself a little gold statue to take home.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media blew up with MCU supporters losing their minds that WandaVision had gone into the night burdened with hope and expectation, only to leave empty-handed.

The WandaVision era has come to an end pic.twitter.com/u0HSyH0kHo — Ren (@wandasolsen) September 20, 2021

wandavision getting nominated for 23 emmys and only winning 3 pic.twitter.com/YRdAtMzFGQ — east african saul goodman (@BLEEDlNGEDGE) September 20, 2021

the queens gambit AND wandavision were by far the biggest shows of the year. In my eyes anya and elizabeth are the winners tonight. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mHr7fBxZPJ — alli #itsokayelizabethyourestillsexy (@WWANDAFOO) September 20, 2021

Unfortunately, Elizabeth Olsen didn’t win the Emmy, however, to even be nominated for an MCU project AND character is already impressive, her outstanding performance in WandaVision truly shined as she nailed 6 different eras of sitcoms and we should all be very proud of her pic.twitter.com/t9foYIxW4f — Ren (@wandasolsen) September 20, 2021

BREAKING: The Queen’s Gambit fans and Wandavision fans have both united against the academy pic.twitter.com/qLSiLUwZAC — well (@MateoPotato_sk) September 20, 2021

In Wandavision, Lizzie nailed the tone and mannerisms of actresses in 6 different decades of sitcoms.



She didnt win the trophy but she won hearts! And congratulations to Kate Winslet!pic.twitter.com/dBjC5kJKKo — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) September 20, 2021

But you know, WandaVision not winning is not the worst thing to happen to the show. Worst thing would be if it gets forgotten. And clearly not. It's not forgotten like Game of Thrones. If people are still talking about WandaVision, it's a win regardless. #Emmys — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) September 20, 2021

WandaVision is still an Emmy Award Winning Series. Don’t forget that. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/R8KmA01gq5 — alias (@itsjustanotherx) September 20, 2021

did it hurt? when you realized wandavision scored 23 nominations at the emmys and still got robbed? pic.twitter.com/T9TM1g5etm — coco ‎⧗ 尚气 (@fearlustpride) September 20, 2021

Some of the winners were more contentious than others, with wins for Ewan McGregor and Julianne Nicholson at the expense of Paul Bettany and Hahn particularly egregious, but for the most part the right people largely came out on top. Of course, when you’re dealing with the biggest brand on the planet with a vociferous army of loyal followers behind it, when things don’t go their way they’ll make it known louder than most. WandaVision was fantastic television without a doubt, it just clearly wasn’t Emmy-worthy.