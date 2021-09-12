WandaVision Wins Marvel Studios’ First Emmy Award

The main ceremony may not be happening until next Sunday, but the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards are underway, with WandaVision having already nabbed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever win. The franchise’s first Disney Plus series is up for 23 gongs in total, and is represented in the majority of the biggest categories, but it’s still noteworthy that the comic book behemoth now exists in the realm of award-winning television.

Production designer Mark Worthington, art director Sharon Davis and set decorator Kathy Orlando scooped the prize for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), and you can’t say that the trio didn’t put the work in. Each new episode saw the interior of Wanda and Vision’s home in need of a complete overhaul as a different sitcom and/or decade served as the visual inspiration, so they were certainly kept busy.

Now that the MCU has finally dipped its toes into the water of awards season glory, the floodgates may end up being opened when the Primetime Emmys proper take place on September 19th. Stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn are all shortlisted for their on-camera contributions, while director Matt Shakman and lead writer Jac Schaeffer have also been recognized.

WandaVision was an impressive first foray into episodic storytelling for the MCU, offering an often emotional and always powerful exploration of grief and trauma, albeit one that was filtered through the lens of superhero shenanigans and big budget spectacle.