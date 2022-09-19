Want to be the next Bachelor/Bachelorette? Here’s how!

Have you been looking for love in all the wrong places? Think you have what it takes to be the next Bachelor/Bachelorette? We agree! Here’s how you apply.

More and more people are finding love through diverse and non-conventional means, from dating apps to reality shows to marrying at first sight. There are no hard and fast rules to dating anymore. How you meet your person is far less important than the fact that you met them at all. To have an island full of people competing for your love and affection? Sounds pretty good to us! Or maybe you want to be the one competing for an elusive bachelor or bachelorette of your dreams. Imagine, you could be the next Sean Lowe, the next Hannah Godwin, or the next Travis Stork.

Getting cast on the Bachelor/Bachelorette is as easy as 1-2-3. Step one is to head over to the Bachelor Nation website and hit that little “apply” button. Just think, one click, and you could be on your way to meeting your special someone. Okay, there are a few catches…

Image via Bachelor Nation

There are some hard and fast eligibility requirements you may want to peruse before taking the time to fill out the application. Some of the guidelines include being 21 or older, having a valid passport, qualifying as “single,” you know the usual. You also have to be willing, upon selection, to agree to 24-hour-a-day filming, disclosure of any of your personal details on an international platform, and that you can’t sue if you feel the editing paints you in a bad light, so there are a few little agreements to hammer out. It’s a small price to pay for love, right?

The show also asks applicants to submit to a background check and some other fine print items. In addition, they encourage applicants to attend any of the open casting calls that are held in various cities around the country. The casting calls give the producers and casting crew a chance to see your flare for the dramatic, up close. Lights-camera-action because it’s time for your close-up. Simply click on the “Casting Call” link to find one coming to a city near you.

Already paired up? That’s ok, you can nominate someone else as the application allows individuals to nominate friends or family members they think would be a good fit for the show. On an interesting side note, Bachelor Nation is also currently searching for seniors because apparently there is a new show in the works. If you know a friend, family member, or even a grandparent, who is looking for love in all the wrong places (and possibly looking in too many faces, but who’s counting?), now you know exactly where to direct them. You can also follow Bachelor Nation casting on Instagram to see the latest news and updates on casting calls, locations, and even testimonials from previous applicants.

Now you have all the information literally at your fingertips, but the next step is up to you. Will we be seeing your name up in lights as you search for that special someone? If so, we can’t wait to be able to say that we knew you back when.