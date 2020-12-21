WB Reportedly Developing HBO Max Show For New DC Character Punchline

HBO Max has so far attracted over 12 million subscribers in the first six months of operations, which is a decent number, but it isn’t going to have Netflix, Amazon or Disney Plus quaking in their boots. One of the driving forces behind Warner Bros.’ decision to release their entire slate of 2021 movies on the platform the same day they hit theaters, though, is said to be the desire to gain some ground in the streaming wars, and we should get a much better indication of how the strategy might pan out in the long run when Wonder Woman 1984 debuts on Friday.

So far, the company has made it clear that the DCEU is integral to their expansion plans, with the Snyder Cut of Justice League positioned as the marquee attraction. There’s also J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, Greg Berlanti’s Green Lantern, a prequel series for The Batman focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spinoff for Peacemaker and much more in the works, but tipster Mikey Sutton now claims that comic book newcomer Punchline is also in line for a live-action show of her own.

Real name Alexis Kaye, Punchline only made her DC Comics debut in April of this year, but has already been established as the Joker’s new right hand woman. According to Sutton, with Margot Robbie too closely associated with Harley Quinn to have two actresses playing the character, and the Clown Prince of Crime being saved for feature films only, Warner Bros. view Punchline as the perfect amalgamation of both, making her an ideal candidate for the live-action treatment.

You can guarantee that the WB hierarchy were casting envious glances at the avalanche of Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney and Pixar projects announced at the Mouse House’s Investor Day, and they’ll no doubt now be keen to establish a solid lineup of their own to ensure that HBO Max subscriber numbers keep rising.