‘Warrior Nun’ champions are ready to ditch Netflix after in-depth proof confirms who is the right savior for season 3

Fans of the unjustly canceled Netflix series, Warrior Nun, have been fighting for months now to revoke Netflix’s decision to can the show. As many canceled shows have often found a home on other streamers, Ava and Beatrice stans have been holding out hope that the show has a future after all. Unfortunately, every streamer has its own priorities, and zeroing in on the one that could be the potential knight in shining armor for the series has been a difficult task. But not anymore.

‘Warrior Nun’ champions are ready to ditch Netflix after in-depth proof confirms they chose the right savior for season 3.

One of the passionate campaigners of Warrior Nun has shared a very well-detailed thread explaining why of all streamers, Apple TV Plus is the answer to every fan’s question of whether their favorite series will get a season three.

#WarriorNun would perfectly fit @AppleTVPlus’s commitment to quality, diverse content & be a $$ maker: generating a projected 4.5% of Apple TV+ revenue based on demand, = $67.5 million. Read the white paper: https://t.co/vXXEm9T1Rn



APPLETV SAVE WARRIOR NUN🧵1/10#SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/NYwuNa7lVH — Robin aka Badass Beatrice | The Order motor pool (@beatricebadass1) March 11, 2023

Apart from highlighting how the series would fit right in with Apple TV Plus’ motto of “focusing on quality over quantity,” the thread also details how of all the new as well as recently renewed and canceled Netflix shows, Warrior Nun continues to be the second series with the highest global demand – after Wednesday.

3/10



Today marks 121 days since #WarriorNun S2 premiered & global demand remains remarkable: compared to 15 other Netflix shows premiering 11/1-1/12, WN has the 2nd-highest demand WW latest day (3/7).



APPLETV SAVE WARRIOR NUN#SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/kMiOmVBmwn — Robin aka Badass Beatrice | The Order motor pool (@beatricebadass1) March 11, 2023

The exceptionally put-together thread, which does its best to explain why this continued hype for the show will make it the perfect player in amping Apple TV plus’ revenue, has served to further solidify the fans’ resolve to make a new home for Warrior Nun on the streamer.

Its time you beautiful nun!!! lets reminds Apple how amazing our show is!!

APPLETV SAVE WARRIOR NUN #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/30ab8CkXVk — Blue 🏳️‍🌈⚔️ (@BluePotatoMe) March 11, 2023

Apple TV Plus does have a streak of shows that have deeper, more profound themes and fans are sure that all the streamer needs to boast its current collection is to add Warrior Nun to it.

#WarriorNun not only doesn't shy away from complex themes like faith versus science, it embraces them.



Wholly original. Perfect for @AppleTVPlus @AppleTV @tim_cook @Apple.



APPLETV SAVE WARRIOR NUN#SaveWarriorNunpic.twitter.com/0Lz39HyJDk — Robin aka Badass Beatrice | The Order motor pool (@beatricebadass1) March 11, 2023

So far, no other streamer has expressed the desire to pick up Warrior Nun right where Netflix decided to snip its anchor. But as the fandom and series showrunner Simon Barry has confirmed, they are not ready to give up fighting for its renewal any time soon.