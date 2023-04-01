‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner gives his blessing to the campaign’s next big stop and its magnificent new billboard

It has been months since Netflix axed Warrior Nun — widely considered an unjustified decision — and since then, the show’s loyal followers have been doing everything in their power to ensure that their beloved series is either reinstated or finds a new home. Despite the streamer’s stony silence on the topic, fans have been going from one city to another to continue their campaign to save the series. And the latest stop on these brave warriors’ path is Brazil. As always, series showrunner Simon Barry didn’t waste a single second to establish that he is, and will remain, their biggest cheerleader.

Posts featuring the popular hashtag #SaveWarrior on a brand new billboard in Brazil have been doing the rounds on social media. Barry, being the proud creator of the show that continues to drive countless fans, reshared the spectacle with the fandom’s trademark rallying call, much to the elation of all fans of the show in Brazil

Neither Barry nor the fandom is anywhere near close to stopping their crusade anytime soon. Just a few days ago, he made a heartfelt message to all the Warriors to remember that when (not if) the Warrior Nun rises again, it will be because its fans never gave up on it, no matter how difficult the road was.

The campaign has been traveling across the globe since Netflix canceled the show, and loyal fans of the show have requested streamers like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus to give Warrior Nun new life. While the lack of any positive development is unfortunate, it would be too soon to pass a verdict on whether the passionate efforts of the fandom will ultimately bear any fruits.