Watch: Andrew Garfield gets emotional over surprise message from ‘Cobra Kai’ cast

Thought you were the biggest Cobra Kai fan around? Afraid not, as that honor has to go to Andrew Garfield. It turns out that the former (and possibly near-future) Spider-Man star is obsessed with the hit Netflix series — which is why the streaming service decided to surprise him with some surprises messages from the Cobra Kai cast in a new promo for his latest movie, acclaimed musical tick tick… BOOM!

As you can see in the video below, shared by Neflix Geeked on Twitter, Garfield previously revealed that he’d been binging Cobra Kai and was desperate for season four to get here. In response, Netflix reached out to the cast, including Karate Kid icons Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, to record some special messages for the British actor, sharing the love for his new film in the process. The result couldn’t be any better than we hoped for as Garfield isn’t just shocked and excited but also gets genuinely teary-eyed. Check it out below.

if you didn't know, Andrew Garfield's favorite TV show is COBRA KAI… so of course we asked the cast of COBRA KAI to surprise Andrew Garfield with a VERY special message. pic.twitter.com/jDGP4G4z4y — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 24, 2021

“No, I can’t handle it… They know I exist,” Garfield says as he’s overcome with emotion, apparently forgetting that he’s an Oscar-nominated performer. “Life can be OK sometimes. Life can be really nice. That was one of them, the best moments of my life,” he gushes. “I wish it wasn’t true but it is,” he adds with a laugh.

Garfield says that he doesn’t need season four anymore as this surprise is going to keep him going for years, but luckily for the rest of us the latest season of the show is arriving next month. Cobra Kai is coming back to our screens as a special New Year treat on Dec. 31, 2021. In the meantime, make sure to catch Andrew Garfield in tick, tick… BOOM!, aka the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, on Netflix now.