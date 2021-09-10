Watch: Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Trailer Reveals HBO Max Animated Miniseries

DC fans were excited in January of last year when it was first announced that HBO Max had placed animated miniseries Aquaman: King of Atlantis into active development, especially when James Wan was announced as one of the executive producers.

Everyone thought it would follow the visual template set by the DC Animated Universe, which has been delivering a steady stream of popular content for almost 30 years, offering an interlude of sorts between Jason Momoa’s solo debut as Arthur Curry and next December’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

HBO Max Reveals First Look At Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Animated Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, those expectations were tempered and then some when the first official look at the project came up for air this past February, with the reception incredibly polarized. Aquaman: King of Atlantis features several key members of the creative team from Cartoon Network’s Thundercats: Roar!, another fan-favorite property that’s drawn criticism from longtime supporters, so the response was a lot more muted than Warner Bros. would have liked.

If you’re not a fan of the animation style, then the first trailer for Aquaman: King of Atlantis isn’t going to do anything to change your mind. However, if you’re on board, it looks as though it could be a fun way to spend some time in a more irreverent corner of the DC mythos. The three-part event premieres on HBO Max on October 14th, just two days before it’s represented at DC FanDome.