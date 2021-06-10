Watch: New Batwoman Trailer Teases Diggle’s Arrowverse Return

After being absent from the franchise since Arrow wrapped in early 2020, David Ramsey is finally about to return to the Arrowverse as fan favorite John Diggle in next week’s episode of Batwoman. And this trailer teases how he could play a key role in inspiring a different character to step up.

“You stand for justice,” Diggle is shown saying to Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) in the opening clip. “You’re going to need anger to win that fight.” The former Spartan knows a little something or two about fighting the good fight, of course, so his arrival could come at the perfect moment for Luke, who’s been having a tough time of late. We’re pretty sure he’s about to take on his comic book mantle of Batwing soon, so it’s possible that Diggle will be the one to inspire him to suit up.

What’s more, this promo offers a glimpse at the first proper meeting between Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and Kate Kane (Wallis Day). As the title suggests, it looks like Kate is finally breaking out of her mental programming at the hands of Black Mask and remembering who she really is. “Are you Kate Kane?” Batwoman asks her. “Can I get back to you on that?” quips Kate.

First Look At David Ramsey's Legends Of Tomorrow Character Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Remember, this is just the first of a five-episode return for Ramsey. He already directed a key outing of Superman & Lois a couple of weeks ago, and following this Batwoman appearance he’ll pop up in The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and S&L in the flesh as well. In four out of five of these, he’ll be portraying Diggle, while he’ll be taking on a historical role in Legends. Expect some teases at his Green Lantern future in these guest spots, too.

Batwoman season 2 continues on The CW this Sunday, June 13th.