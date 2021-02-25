Diggle’s Return In The Flash Season 7 Will Touch On His Green Lantern Future

Arrow may have ended last year, but David Ramsey is set to return to the Arrowverse for a total of five episodes this season, appearing in one outing apiece on the following series in the franchise: The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Superman & Lois and Legends of Tomorrow. Of course, Ramsey will be reprising his beloved role as John Diggle, who fans will remember was faced with a major development when we last saw him.

As part of a montage at the end of Arrow‘s series finale, Diggle discovered that a meteorite had crash-landed into his yard and whatever he discovered inside glowed green. This heavily hinted that all those theories were finally coming true and he was about to become a Green Lantern. And, though it hasn’t been outright confirmed as yet, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace stated to TVLine that Diggle’s big development will be weighing on him when he pops up in season 7.

“When we last saw Diggle, he had a situation at the end of Arrow that he needed to deal with,” Wallace said. “So, he arrives to help Team Flash in the back half of the season carrying the weight of that problem. And the question is how can he help Team Flash when he’s got something even bigger on his mind? And that’s where the story is.”

Wallace is careful to leave things very vague here, but we can interpret his words in a few different ways. For instance, has Diggle already become a Lantern by the time he stops by S.T.A.R .Labs and he’s feeling weighed down by the responsibility of being a cosmic guardian? Or has he yet to act after the Power Ring’s arrival and he’s still grappling with the concept of becoming a superhero with a bigger destiny away from his wife and kids?

Remember, Ramsey’s Legends of Tomorrow guest spot will be different from the rest, as his role on that show is being kept under wraps. That makes it sound like he won’t be playing Diggle, then, and maybe they’re keeping it a secret until they can confirm he’ll be suiting up as Green Lantern in the episode. The Arrowverse hasn’t been able to get the rights to the GL Corps before, but with EPs Greg Berlanti and Mark Guggenheim involved with HBO Max’s Green Lantern show, you’d think the rules would be different now.

The Flash premieres its seventh season next Tuesday, March 2nd on The CW.