David Ramsey To Return As John Diggle And Mystery Character In The Arrowverse

David Ramsey played John Diggle aka Spartan for close to decade on Arrow and even showed up as a guest star in several crossover events and on other series, but it seems that the actor isn’t done with the franchise just yet.

Of course, for a long time, the producers had teased Diggle taking on the mantle of his doppelgänger and becoming a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Unfortunately, though, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” didn’t manage to incorporate this into the narrative and all hope of him receiving his Green Lantern Ring seemed lost. But in the series finale of Arrow, we finally got to see the moment unfold, only for it to fall short of actually showing him putting on the ring and reciting the oath.

And while we still don’t know exactly what the future holds for the character, Deadline reports today that he will indeed be back. In fact, not only is Ramsey returning as Diggle, but he’ll also be playing a second, mystery role as well once he returns to the Arrowverse.

David Ramsey Shares BTS Look At Arrow Finale's Green Lantern Tease 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But wait, there’s more, as the actor will direct five episodes, too, including installments for Superman & Lois and Supergirl. And as for his appearances in front of the camera, Deadline notes that those will also comprise five outings, returning as Diggle in the aforementioned shows along with The Flash and Batwoman, and then popping up for a mystery part in Legends of Tomorrow.

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” said Ramsey. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

Of course, speculation has already begun about what the future might hold for Diggle in the Arrowverse and numerous seeds have been planted for the producers to pick up on. So, you can bet that his return will come armed with some exciting developments for the character.