Watch: Cobra Kai Season 4 Promo Teases Another Karate Kid Villain

Considering the huge numbers generated by new movies and television series across several streaming services, the holiday season is a great time to debut high profile original content.

After all, HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 ended up with the largest streaming debut of any 2020 film and was just ahead of Pixar’s Soul, which made its way onto Disney Plus on the same day. Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes and Bridgerton both exploded onto the scene out of nowhere in December as well and became massive hits for the platform.

On top of that, we also got season 3 of Cobra Kai shortly after and it, too, ended up being another huge streaming success story. Thankfully, we already know that a fourth run is headed our way and today, Netflix has dropped a new promo for it, teasing the return of a Karate Kid villain.

Yes, as you can see in the video up above, that’s indeed Terry Silver, the guy who founded the Cobra Kai dojo. And he’ll be played once again by Thomas Ian Griffith.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe,” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement. “That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise.”

Of course, there were hints of Silver’s return in season 3, with the finale leaving many fans assuming that he’d indeed be involved in the next run. And sure enough, it’s now been confirmed. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many details yet on just how he’ll factor into things, but no doubt the showrunners have something exciting in store.

Cobra Kai season 4 is expected to be with us later this year, and as soon as we learn more about what’s on the cards for Mr. Silver, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, though, feel free to leave your own theories down below.