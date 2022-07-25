Watch: Comic-Con trailer provides an extended look at ‘House of the Dragon’

San Diego Comic-Con has provided movie and TV fans a glimpse of upcoming projects both in the short and long term and one of the new shows that saw extra footage debut during the event is the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

During the show’s panel at the event, an extended trailer for House of the Dragon was shown and now those who weren’t there can see it for themselves as it has arrived on the Game of Thrones official YouTube channel.

This new 3-minute-long trailer includes the footage that we saw last week when the last preview for the show arrived along with extra never-before-seen footage including what everyone has been eagerly awaiting, more dragons.

In the new footage, we get more insight into the plot of the show as a new battle for the iron throne brews and we get some different glimpses of characters in the show.

Game of Thrones fans would seem to be some of the luckiest from this year’s Comic-Con festivities as many other franchises have kept their footage exclusive to those that attended this year’s event.

While some might be upset that this isn’t an entirely new trailer, it should still be enough to tide fans over until the show premieres in less than a month.

The production may have taken quite some time but the wait is almost over. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on Aug. 21 airing weekly each Sunday to follow. In the meantime, you can binge through the original Game of Thrones series now on HBO Max.