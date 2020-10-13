Watch: The Crown Season 4 Trailer Teases The Dark Side Of Charles And Diana’s Marriage

The first teaser trailer for The Crown season 4 has dropped, and it teases what we can expect from the acclaimed royal drama’s latest big storyline. As the series reaches the late 70s/early 80s, season 4 will tackle the romance and subsequent marriage between Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, which – as the trailer reminds us – was viewed as “a fairy tale” at the time. Of course, we know that the relationship ended in tragedy, something reflected in the teaser’s ominous tone.

We’ve seen a lot of her in set photos and a promo image which revealed the actress in a recreation of Diana’s iconic wedding dress, but this is our first look at Emma Corrin in action as the late Princess of Wales. Corrin appears to be another bit of stellar casting from the series, as she looks uncannily like the real Diana in certain scenes.

Here’s the official synopsis, released along with the teaser, which further hints at the exploration of the dark side behind the royal marriage:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.

This trailer also reveals our first clips of Gillian Anderson, looking almost unrecognizable as Margaret Thatcher, whose highly controversial reign as Prime Minister and frosty relationship with the Queen will be another major plotline this season.

Season 4 is the second run for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. Just as happened after season 2, the principal cast will stand aside from their roles for season 5 and 6 to allow for older actors to take on the parts. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will step up as the Queen and Prince Phillip, for example.

The Crown season 4 lands on Netflix on November 15th. You might want to make it last as the show won’t return until 2022 after this.